Why Talks of a Breakup Are Now Coming From Inside Amazon’s House

AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) barely participated in the great stock melt-up of 2019.

Shares did rise 20% from their 2018 Ã¢ÂÂtech wreckÃ¢ÂÂ low, helped by a strong December. But the average Nasdaq Composite stock rose 34%. All the other cloud companies Ã¢ÂÂ Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and even Alphabet (NASDAQ:, NASDAQ:GOOGL) did better.

So, does this make Amazon the first great bargain stock of 2020?

Not necessarily. Analysts are expecting a profit crunch when it next reports results. Earnings of would be well short of the last quarterÃ¢ÂÂs $4.23, or last yearÃ¢ÂÂs $6.04. It appears that warehousing and delivery infrastructure is less profitable than the cloud.

But those investments are drawing a ferocious blowback, with even suggesting the company should break up.

AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs Break Up Value

When I last wrote about Amazon , I was also suggesting it be thrown in the briar patch. Since then Amazon is up 4%, opening for trade Jan. 2 at $1,875 per share, a market capitalization of $927 billion.

AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs 2019 weakness has made it , but is its breakup value as high as I last calculated?

showed Amazon Web Services producing 35% revenue growth. It has about 40% of the public cloud market, according to Synergy Research.

AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs services, including Alexa, Prime Video and the Kindle, all ride on AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs cloud. In 2018 its service revenue was two-thirds of its product revenue. In 2019, it was up to 75%. Take the cloud out of services and Amazon had about $60 billion in service revenue for the first three quarters. Value it at 10 times revenue and youÃ¢ÂÂre at $600 billion.

But itÃ¢ÂÂs the companyÃ¢ÂÂs products, the cost of speedy delivery by Amazon and the societal impact on competitors that are causing the antitrust problems. Through the first three quarters of 2019, product sales at Amazon were about $110 billion, a little over half total sales of $193 billion. Fulfillment costs had nearly tripled from a year earlier, and marketing costs had nearly quadrupled.

What investors concluded is that AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs store is no longer worth the huge multiple on sales that had been placed on it. Successful retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:) and Walmart (NYSE:) are still worth a fraction of their sales. Why should Amazon get any premium?

Take out the premium, give services a cloud multiple, and Amazon seems to be valued fairly, according to this analysis.

Break It Up?

The problem with this argument is that, while product sales arenÃ¢ÂÂt hugely profitable, they throw off enormous amounts of cash. The company cares more about cash flow than any other metric.

Operating cash flow in the first three quarters came to over $18.5 billion. This let Amazon make $20.5 billion of new investments during the period. In 2019, the cloud and services subsidized the store. Ending this subsidy is behind Wall StreetÃ¢ÂÂs silence on a breakup.

The Bottom Line

If Amazon invested all its cloud dollars in Alexa and streaming products, that part of the business could be worth more than the store.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs hard to see Microsoft or Google going to Washington, claiming Amazon is a monopoly, and not being laughed at. ItÃ¢ÂÂs hard to see Apple making a similar argument regarding devices. Yet AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs cloud share is double that of Microsoft, and four times that of Google. Alexa put Siri in its rear-view mirror years ago, and its streaming operations put those of Apple to shame.

That may be why the talk of an Amazon breakup is now coming from inside the house.

is a financial and technology journalist. His latest book is TechnologyÃ¢ÂÂs Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with MooreÃ¢ÂÂs Law, essays on technology available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at . As of this writing he owned shares in AMZN, AAPL and MSFT.

