Why Talend Stock Soared on Thursday

Shares of Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a provider of a software platform for integrating data and applications, jumped on Thursday. The stock rose as much as 26.6% and settled to a 16.8% gain as of 1 p.m. EST today.

The stock's gain follows Talend's strong fourth-quarter earnings report, which featured better-than-expected results. In addition, several analysts have raised their 12-month price targets on the stock in the wake of the tech company's robust earnings report.

Talend reported fourth-quarter revenue of $78.9 million, up 17% year over year. The company's adjusted loss per share was $0.10. On average, analysts were expecting revenue of $74.9 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.30.

Notably, Talend's cloud annual recurring revenue was $108.5 million, up 101% year over year and 95% on a constant currency basis. Total customers crossed 6,000, with more than 4,250 being cloud customers.

Analysts at Barclays, Citi, and Craig-Hallum all raised their 12-month price targets for Talend following the report. Their new targets for the growth stock are $70, $72, and $66, respectively.

Management is optimistic about 2021, noting in its fourth-quarter earnings release that it believes it has "laid the foundation for the next phase in our transformation to a high-growth cloud company."

For the full year of 2021, Talend guided for revenue between $327 million and $329 million. This compares to 2020 revenue of about $260 million.

