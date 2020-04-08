Why Talend Stock Jumped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a cloud integration-solutions specialist, jumped on Wednesday. The stock was up about 19% as of 1 p.m. EDT.

The tech stock's gain follows the announcement of Talend's expanded partnership with Databricks, a data science and machine learning platform.

So what

Talend said its new Talend Data Fabric product, which offers end-to-end data integration both in the cloud and on premises, now supports Databricks' open source project called Delta Lake. "The comprehensive support enables data ingestion into lakehouse environments where data warehouse management features are combined with low-cost storage," said Talend in a press release on Wednesday morning.

Talend also said its Stitch Data Loader is now available in Databricks' Data Ingestion Network -- an ecosystem for showcasing Databricks' partners.

Now what

Mike Pickett, Talend's senior vice president of business development, is optimistic about the company's growing collaboration with Databricks, noting that the two companies' "joint customers can achieve higher performance and innovate faster by using Talend Data Fabric to move workloads to Databricks." He added that, "We look forward to continued collaboration with one of the leading cloud data and AI platforms in the industry."

