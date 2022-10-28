Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report.

The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result.

So what

After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL was forced to close most of its business and focus instead on adjacent markets.

As a result, revenue in the quarter fell 80% to $294 million, but that was actually better than analyst estimates at $242.6 million. The company also posted a profit despite the challenges from the policy change as it reported operating income of $14.9 million, or $42.3 million after adjustments.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.04, which was better than estimates at $0.01.

CFO Alex Peng said: "Our business has shown a healthy momentum in this quarter. We will continue to invest in learning services, learning content solutions and learning technology solutions to lay the foundation for long-term growth."

Now what

TAL's second-quarter results follow a similarly strong report by peer New Oriental Education Group. Together, the reports seem to show that the Chinese education sector has responded well to the new restrictions on for-profit tutoring, and though revenue is unlikely to return to its previous heights, these businesses are profitable and growing on a sequential basis.

At this stage in the recovery, that's enough to please investors.

