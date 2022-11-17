Why Take-Two Stock Was Falling Earlier Thursday

What happened

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) were down 2% as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Thursday. While the negative sentiment in the broader market weighed on stocks today, Take-Two's Zynga mobile game subsidiary scooped up another studio to add to its ranks.

Take-Two stock has sold off in recent weeks on fears that the slowing mobile market might hurt its business following the acquisition of Zynga earlier this year. The uncertainty over integrating Zynga into the business has weighed on the stock, down 44% year to date.

So what

Take-Two completed the acquisition of Zynga in May. Zynga is one of the leading mobile game companies in the world and has a long history of growing through acquisition, and it's continuing that strategy as part of Take-Two.

This time, Zynga's Rollic announced the acquisition of mobile game studio Popcore, the maker of Pull the Pin! and Parking Jam 3D. Both of these titles have been ranked No. 1 in the U.S. Apple App Store for most downloaded games. This deal follows a previous acquisition in September of Storemaven, a leader in mobile app store optimization technologies.

Now what

The market is probably not looking favorably on these acquisitions at the moment, especially after Take-Two's warning in the last earnings report. Management lowered its forecast for fiscal 2023 (which ends in March), partly based on a weakening market for mobile gaming, which relies on advertising as a key part of player monetization.

Moreover, Take-Two took on debt to finance the Zynga deal, which follows a decline in free cash flow this year. In light of these trends, it might take a while for market sentiment to change on this top video game stock.

10 stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Take-Two Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

John Ballard has positions in Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $115 calls on Take-Two Interactive, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.