Why Take-Two Stock Took Off 10% Higher Today

What happened

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), maker of the popular Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, put pedal to the metal Thursday morning and raced ahead 10.7% through 9:45 a.m. ET after beating earnings last night.

Analysts were looking for a $0.68-per-share (pro forma) profit from Take-Two Interactive in its fiscal Q4 2023, but Take-Two actually reported a profit of $0.85, adjusted for one-time items.

So what

But that news may not be quite as good as it sounds.

Although Take-Two reported a pro forma profit, its earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were negative -- deeply negative. Despite growing sales 56% year over year (to $1.45 billion), Take-Two ended Q4 with a $3.62-per-share loss, versus last year's Q4 profit of $0.95 per share. Similarly, for the full year (Q4 being the final quarter), Take-Two grew its revenues 53% to $5.35 billion, but recorded a GAAP loss -- $7.03 per share, versus $3.58 per share in profit a year ago.

Big jumps in software development costs -- up 500% year over year in Q4 and 285% for the year -- and in marketing spending (which tripled in both periods), and in research and development spending (up 147% and 119%) all contributed to the losses, and Take-Two burned cash for the year -- $203 million, after generating nearly $100 million in cash in fiscal 2022.

Now what

So...good news and bad news.

The worse news is that things don't look to be improving at Take-Two Interactive anytime soon. Giving guidance for the coming first fiscal quarter of 2024, and for the full year, Take-Two warned that it's likely to lose about $1 on sales of no more than $1.26 billion this coming quarter. For the year as well, investors should probably anticipate a loss -- anywhere from $2.80 per share to $3.05.

And sales will inch up at best 2% year over year to $5.47 billion.

Admittedly, the more distant future looks brighter for Take-Two. Analysts forecast a return to profitability in fiscal 2025, and for profits to literally double in fiscal 2026, to $3.05 per share. Still, those happy days are still a few years away. While investors are cheering Take-Two's "earnings beat" pretty loudly today, I suspect this enthusiasm may wane as the drumbeat of losses rolls on between now and then.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

