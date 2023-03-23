Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Won the Market's Heart Today

What happened

Investors playing the stock market with Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) notched a convincing victory on Thursday. The video game company's share price rose by almost 4%, crushing the generally flat performance of the S&P 500 index. As often happens in the video game world, excitement was generated by the announcement of a new title.

So what

That morning, Take-Two's wholly owned developer and publisher 2K and storied toymaker Lego unveiled said title. This is Lego 2K Drive, a hybrid toy construction and auto racing game in which user-built cars are driven at hair-raising speeds to win glory and bragging rights. Lego 2K Drive is set in a sprawling open world, allowing players to zoom around and explore a variety of environments.

The Take-Two unit and Lego said that the new game is the first of what will be a series of titles developed by the pair of companies.

In the usual hype employed by video game purveyors, 2K and Lego breathlessly wrote in their press release on their collaboration that "With 2K's proven expertise in creating high quality and engaging interactive entertainment properties and the Lego Group's unprecedented cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic Lego games experience fans know and love in exciting new ways."

The two companies did not provide any details about the upcoming titles, nor did they specify potential release dates.

Now what

Lego is one of the strongest toy brands on the scene and has stayed relevant with its many tie-ups to other hot pieces of intellectual property like Minecraft and the Harry Potterverse. It's a smart move for Take-Two/2K to hitch its wagon to the Danish toymaker; Lego 2K Drive should enjoy robust sales when it hits the shelves.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

