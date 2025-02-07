Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) were flying higher on Friday. The company's stock gained 14.4% as of 12:25 p.m. ET and was up as much as 14.7% earlier in the day. The leap comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 1.2% in the day's trading.

The video game maker reported better-than-expected numbers for its Q3 2025 -- ending on Dec. 31 -- after the market closed on Thursday. Take-Two also confirmed the release of a key game is still on track for the fall.

The numbers

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the quarter, coming in well above the expected $0.58. The company expects a significant jump in EPS for the current quarter, setting guidance of $1.37 per share, again exceeding Wall Street's consensus of $1.22 a share.

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick explained that the strong numbers came from "significant outperformance" of one of Take-Two's more valuable games, NBA 2K, and that this next year was "shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two."

Gamers rejoice

The company has a strong lineup of games releasing in the next year that will undoubtedly drive sales. One game, however, is likely to be a true blockbuster, Grand Theft Auto 6. The next installment of the legendary series is hotly anticipated, and gamers were eager to see if its release date would be pushed back -- a not-too-uncommon phenomenon in modern "AAA" gaming.

Company leadership allayed these fears, however, confirming a fall 2025 release. The news, in combination with an already strong earnings report, sent shares higher.

