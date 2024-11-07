Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Crushed it on Thursday

Wednesday's good news about Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) came after market close, so investors leaped on the stock during the following trading session. On Thursday, the video game maker's stock was quite the outperformer, leaping almost 8% higher in price. That was a far better performance than that of the S&P 500 index; this crept upwards at a 0.7% pace.

A bookings beat

That news was Take-Two's latest earnings, which featured beats in two of its key line items. The company reported that net revenue in its fiscal second quarter of 2025 amounted to $1.35 billion, an improvement of 4% on a year-over-year basis. That was on the back of a 2% increase in net bookings (i.e., sales concluded but not necessarily realized) to $1.47 billion.

According to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) standards, net loss was just over $365 million ($2.08 per share) in the quarter. That bettered the nearly $544 million deficit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The consensus analyst estimate for net bookings was $1.43 billion. However, prognosticators tracking the stock were anticipating a profit on the bottom line to the tune of $0.42 per share.

Take-Two's key video game franchises performed quite well during the quarter. The company singled out its latest Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands titles as particular contributors to that growth in net bookings. Meanwhile, in terms of platform, mobile was a standout, with bookings derived from titles in that category growing 9% year over year to contribute $723 million to the total.

New Theft coming

Take-Two's guidance for the full 2025 fiscal year is $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion for revenue, with net loss coming in at $775 million to $839 million ($4.43 to $4.80 per share). Net bookings should ring in at $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion.

The company's pipeline is strong, which is likely one reason investors were cheered by the earnings report. Grand Theft Auto VI should come out in fiscal 2026, in addition to a new Borderlands title and a sequel to the company's organized crime game Mafia. Those developments alone are reason enough to be optimistic about Take-Two's immediate future.

