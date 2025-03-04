Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Was Bucking the Market Trend and Moving Higher Today

On a day when stocks were falling broadly in response to President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) was one of the rare stocks posting gains.

Yesterday's announcement at the White House that the company planned to invest an additional $100 billion in new chip foundries in the U.S. seemed to be lifting the stock today. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, TSMC was up 2.1%. It had gained as much as 4.5% earlier in the session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

TSMC doubles down on the U.S.

Taiwan Semi had already announced a $65 billion investment in U.S. factories related to the CHIPS Act, and the news of the additional $100 billion seems like a win for the company, especially at a time when the Trump administration is strongly advocating for companies to manufacture in the U.S.

Adding more capacity in the U.S. also helps Taiwan Semi diversify away from its base in Taiwan, which investors believe is at risk of invasion from China.

Notably, the stock fell yesterday after the news was announced as fears around tariffs may have overshadowed it. Today, investors seem to be looking at it from another perspective, seeing it as a win for the world's largest chip manufacturer.

What's next for Taiwan Semi

Chip stocks were down broadly on the tariff news, but Taiwan Semi has a stronger competitive position than many of its chip-designing customers who are sensitive to global prices and demand.

While semiconductor manufacturing is a cyclical business, TSMC's competitive advantage looks stronger with the investment in the U.S. and it mitigates what many investors see as the greatest risk to the company, a conflict in Taiwan.

Currently, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5, making the stock look like a bargain, especially if the business can keep up its momentum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,020!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.