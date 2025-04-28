Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Is Sinking Today

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock is declining in Monday's trading following potentially significant news about competitive dynamics in the semiconductor industry. The company's share price was down 1.4% as of 3:30 p.m. ET and had been off as much as 2.8% earlier in the session.

TSMC's valuation is moving lower today following news that Chinese tech giant Huawei is testing an artificial intelligence (AI) chip that could rival Nvidia's top semiconductors. Nvidia relies on TSMC to fabricate its semiconductor designs, and both companies occupy key positions in the broader AI hardware and tech race between the U.S. and China.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

TSMC stock slumps on Huawei AI news

Restrictions put in place by the U.S. officially bar Nvidia's high-end processors and advanced chips manufactured by TSMC from being sold into the Chinese market, but Huawei could be poised to give China a major step forward in the AI race with its new Ascend 910D processor.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Huawei is teaming up with tech-industry partners to test the new chip. Huawei reportedly expects the performance of the Ascend 910D to exceed that of Nvidia's H100 processor. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Huawei could be ready to begin shipping its Ascend 910C AI processor to customers in May.

What's next for TSMC?

Huawei's new chip designs are being fabricated by Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) -- China's largest chip foundry. If SMIC is able to deliver strong production yields on chip designs from Huawei that match or exceed some of Nvidia's powerful AI processors, it would mark a major shakeup in the AI market.

While the H100 chip isn't Nvidia's strongest AI hardware, it's still a very powerful chip, suitable for a wide range of applications. TSMC still retains a significant lead when it comes to advanced chip foundry services, but investors will be watching closely to see if SMIC is catching up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.