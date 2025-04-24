Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Is Jumping Today

Following gains in Tuesday and Wednesday's trading, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock is moving higher again Thursday trading. The contract semiconductor fabrication leader's share price was up 4.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day, the S&P 500 was up 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.3%.

TSMC stock is moving higher along with the broader market today in conjunction with ongoing developments that suggest the U.S. and China could soon reach some manner of trade deal. The stock is also getting a boost from exciting new technology the company showcased yesterday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

TSMC climbs in response to trade negotiation hopes

The broader market is continuing to move higher today on hopes that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is on the horizon. Some reports have also suggested that Trump administration employees have made comments suggesting that the principal terms for a trade deal with India are close to completion. On the other hand, Chinese government officials said yesterday that there were currently no trade talks with the U.S. taking place.

TSMC is gearing up to launch its next-gen process technology

At its North America Technology Symposium yesterday, TSMC shared performance details and a launch timeline for its new A14 semiconductor process. The technology is aimed at accelerating advancements for artificial intelligence (AI) and is expected to deliver significant advancements for processing power and energy efficiency.

The company is touting a 15% improvement for processing speed compared to its current N2 process, and energy efficiency and logic density are expected to deliver comparative improvements of 20% and 30%, respectively. Even better, the chip yield from the process is already ahead of schedule. TSMC is already the clear-cut leader in semiconductor foundry services, and the planned launch of A14 in 2028 looks poised to extend its competitive advantages.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,035!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $629,519!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 829% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.