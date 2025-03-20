Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Jumped Today

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock posted gains in Thursday's trading despite a pullback for the broader market. The company's share price rose 2.1% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed out the day down 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4% in the session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) stock is gaining ground today following indications that the company will not purchase Intel's chip foundry business. Some reports have suggested that TSMC could buy Intel's fab business, but it would be a costly move for the business.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

TSMC stock climbs on news suggesting Intel combination isn't likely

Intel's foundry business has been struggling. The chip fabrication unit has been racking up billions in losses on an annual basis and failing to attract enough major contracts from third-party customers. Amid the challenges, reports and speculation have emerged that TSMC, Nvidia, and other players in the chip space could step in to buy Intel's chip fab business outright or invest to run the company's foundry unit as a joint venture. But TSMC investors aren't thrilled with the potential arrangement.

What would an Intel acquisition mean for TSMC?

Intel's foundry business has been positing big losses, and it's not clear that the fabrication unit will emerge as a preferred provider of foundry services for companies producing artificial intelligence (AI) chips and other high-performance semiconductors. If Intel's fab business emerges as a leading foundry services provider for chip companies within the U.S., the stock could post huge gains. But investing in Intel's foundry business isn't a surefire win for TSMC. If Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pours money into Intel's foundry unit, there's a significant risk that things won't pan out over the long term. This dynamic explains recent volatility for both stocks.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $304,759 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,808 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $517,445!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.