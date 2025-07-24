Why T-Mobile US Stock Rose on Thursday

Key Points T-Mobile's Q2 results surpassed analyst expectations across the board.

The wireless carrier is diversifying beyond mobile with fiber, satellite, and fixed wireless broadband services.

The company's premium-class subscription plans have been popular with new subscribers in recent months.

10 stocks we like better than T-Mobile US ›

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) jumped as much as 7.6% higher on Thursday morning, following the release of strong second-quarter results. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, the stock cooled down slightly to a 6.5% price increase.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

T-Mobile's popular premium plans

T-Mobile added 1.7 million postpaid net customers in the second quarter, led by a doubling of sign-ups for the premium-priced Experience Beyond plan. As a result, sales rose 6.9% year over year to $21.1 billion, just above the consensus analyst target at $21 billion. Earnings jumped from $2.49 to $2.84 per share, stumping the Street view of approximately $2.68.

Building the network of tomorrow

The company is posting industry-leading results while closing a couple of promising acquisitions.

T-Mobile added 97,000 fiber-optic broadband customers from Lumos in the second quarter, and the pending buyout of UScellular will boost the company's network from 9,000 to 12,000 sites on Aug. 1. Its fixed broadband offerings are expanding with Lumos fiber, the recently launched T-Satellite service, and a wider range of home network options based on wireless 4G and 5G services.

The magenta network is not sitting on its hands, but taking concrete action to stay on top of the American mobility market.

Should you invest $1,000 in T-Mobile US right now?

Before you buy stock in T-Mobile US, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and T-Mobile US wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $634,627!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,037% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.