Why T-Mobile Stock Gained 13.9% Last Month

What happened

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 13.9% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The North American cell network operator cleared the last major hurdle on the way to completing a merger with smaller rival Sprint (NYSE: S).

So what

U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero ruled against a lawsuit filed by several state attorneys in a bid to stop the $28 billion merger. The suit argued that the deal would reduce competition and raise prices in the American telecom sector, but Marrero disagreed. The proposed deal "is not reasonably likely to substantially lessen competition" in the wireless markets, he said, arguing further that Sprint probably wouldn't last long as a fourth nationwide competitor without this merger, and that DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) should be able to become that fourth major competitor when Sprint and T-Mobile offload their prepaid wireless services to the satellite broadcasting veteran.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The court also noted T-Mobile's status as "a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes." The state attorneys worried that T-Mobile would raise prices or remove network features once the merger has been signed, but the company has a history of doing the exact opposite.

"The proposed merger would allow the merged company to continue T-Mobile's undeniably successful business strategy for the foreseeable future," the judge wrote.

The merger is now entering the home stretch, with only a couple of minor challenges left to settle. T-Mobile's investors embraced the ruling, and Sprint's shares more than doubled in February. T-Mobile is getting its hands on Sprint's valuable wireless spectrum licenses just in time to make the most of the 5G era and the related explosion of 5G-connected Internet of Things devices.

10 stocks we like better than T-Mobile

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and T-Mobile US wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.