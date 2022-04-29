Why T-Mobile Is Nearly 6% Lower Today

What happened

Shares of wireless telecom name T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) are down 5.7% as of 3:25 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares have been caught up in a marketwide sell-off that found this particular stock even more vulnerable than most.

Don't look for a specific headline explaining today's tumble. You won't find it. Rather, T-Mobile is down markedly more than the S&P 500 is today mostly because it was one of the few stocks that had managed to defy the broad market's weakness through Thursday.

That resilience is largely attributable to solid fiscal first-quarter numbers posted on Wednesday. The company topped estimates, adding 348,000 postpaid customers during the three-month stretch ending in March, outpacing all other wireless carriers for the same customer type and simultaneously breaking a first-quarter record. The strong start to the new year even prompted T-Mobile to raise its full-year EBITDA guidance by $150 million at the midpoint of its suggested ranges.

The optimism prompted by Wednesday's report, however, failed to persist through Friday's session. Rattled mostly by the environment, investors are letting T-Mobile stock slip back into the red for the day and the week, where it started prior to the release of its quarterly results.

And that fact can't be stressed enough.

While T-Mobile continues to face stiff telecom competition from the likes of Verizon and AT&T at the same time that wrangling for bandwidth and spectrum is reaching frenzied levels, today's setback isn't about any of those challenges. It's entirely about fear, and an effort from many investors to shed any marginally safe stocks in front of the weekend, and before what could evolve into a much bigger correction.

That prospect doesn't make stepping into T-Mobile on this dip a particularly inviting idea... at least not yet. Indeed, this name may well continue to drop. That's got more to do with the bigger tide than T-Mobile itself, though, making a long-term purchase of the stock at any point during such a pullback no riskier than buying it a few weeks ago or a few weeks from now. It just makes it cheaper to do so.

