This is Why Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Columbus, Synovus Financial (SNV) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 3.2%. The holding company for Synovus Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.39 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.95%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.34% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.56 is up 2.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Synovus Financial has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.48%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Synovus's current payout ratio is 32%, meaning it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SNV expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.10 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 15.12%.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SNV is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

