Markets
SNPS

Why Synopsys Stock Rose 11% in August

Contributor
Demitri Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shareholders outpaced a booming market in August. The stock rose by 11% compared to the S&P 500's 7% increase, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That boost added to an impressive rally for investors in the software giant's stock, which is now up by about 44% year to date.

A man works behind a computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors were pleased with the fiscal third-quarter report that Synopsys released in late August, which showed double-digit percentage sales growth across its product categories. Overall, its revenue rose 13% and profitability surged to 34% of sales compared to 25% a year earlier. "Our intense, multi-year innovation push is driving increased momentum in product successes and production adoptions," CEO Aart de Geus said in a press release.

Now what

De Geus and his team raised their operating and financial outlooks for the company's fiscal year, which ends in late October. Synopsys is now anticipating annual sales as high as $3.7 billion and cash flow of $900 million.

The stock might continue to outperform the market as long as the tech specialist can continue beating Wall Street's expectations on key metrics like sales, operating margin, and free cash flow.

10 stocks we like better than Synopsys
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Synopsys wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Synopsys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular