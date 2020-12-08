Why Switchback Energy Acquisition Jumped 154% in November

What happened

Shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SBE) jumped an incredible 154% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and haven't stopped there. In the first week of December, shares are up another 8.2%.

So what

Switchback -- a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with a strategic focus on the energy sector -- continues to move toward its merger with ChargePoint, a privately held leader in electric vehicle charging stations. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, bringing this new opportunity to invest in EV infrastructure to market.

Image source: Getty Images.

There haven't been any major developments in this merger or in EVs in general, but investors have been pushing EV-related stocks sharply higher. That industry move is a big reason shares were higher in November.

Now what

Mergers like the one with ChargePoint have been cheered by investors this year as a way to bring growth stocks to market without a traditional IPO. And in a hot industry like electric vehicles, shares can jump sharply just on excitement for the company to become publicly traded. Right now, investors are speculating that ChargePoint will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the growth in EVs around the world, but it'll likely take years to reach that potential. And huge winning months like this may reverse if the company misses earnings expectations in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.