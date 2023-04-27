Why Suze Orman Says To Create an Emergency Savings Fund Right Now

The best time to build an emergency savings fund is right now, according to personal finance expert Suze Orman.

Discover: 6 Richest People in the World You’ve Never Heard of

Related: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

In a recent interview with CNBC, Orman said having an emergency savings account is “absolutely vital.” It is a crucial step for Americans as they prepare for the new economic reality amid major corporations announcing mass layoffs and creditors tightening their lending standards.

What makes an emergency fund an immediate necessity?

The Value of an Emergency Fund

Focusing on saving money for emergencies isn’t new messaging from Orman. For nearly 40 years, she has been making it her mission to get more people to save for emergencies.

Now, however, Orman said we’re living in a “precarious time.” For many Americans, savings have diminished, debt has increased and expenses have gone up amid inflation. In particular, Orman warned that people without savings need to be worried.

Building an emergency fund can offer a significant financial cushion to those who need it. The general recommendation is to set aside three to six months’ worth of expenses to stay financially afloat while recovering from an unexpected income interruption.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Do Experts Agree With Orman?

GOBankingRates spoke to several financial experts about Orman’s emergency savings fund commentary. Universally, everyone was unanimous about the importance of prioritizing emergency savings.

Laurie Itkin, financial advisor and wealth manager at Coastwise Capital, cited rising prices due to high inflation and waves of layoffs as critical signs that Americans should prepare for the possibility of having their cash flow cut off.

Those who do not have emergency funds may be forced to put regular monthly expenses on credit cards and pay high interest rates if they can’t pay off balances each month.

Itkin said you can start saving money each month and deposit it into a high-yield savings account. You’ll earn interest and have a slush fund ready to cover general expenses in the event of a layoff or other emergency.

Joe DeBello, vice president of retirement at OneDigital, recommends setting up a savings account specific for disaster-related expenses.

In October 2022, Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian reportedly pulled money from their 401(k) plans to cover emergency expenses. DeBello is a Florida native, and his recommendation for savings accounts specific to disaster-related expenses is worth looking into for those who reside in regions prone to natural disasters.

“When budgeting for disaster savings, it’s important to take into consideration the complete cost of your living expenses,” DeBello said. “Add the costs of insurance deductibles and supplies such as food, shelter, clothing and gas for your vehicle, as well as any other essential monthly expenses. You can determine a reasonable savings goal based on your financial situation and consider contributing a fixed amount to the account each month.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Suze Orman Says To Create an Emergency Savings Fund Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.