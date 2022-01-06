Why Sutro Biopharma Stock Is Losing Ground Today

What happened

Shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are falling after the company reported clinical trial results for its lead candidate. Investors losing confidence in the STRO-002 program knocked the stock down 27.8% as of 12:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

So what

Sutro Biopharma stock is falling in response to results from a phase 1 trial with ovarian cancer patients and STRO-002. This is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets folate receptor alpha and it isn't the only one in development. Mirvetuximab soravtansine from Immunogen failed to reduce ovarian cancer patients' risk of disease progression in a phase 3 trial back in 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

Among the first 33 evaluable patients, treatment with STRO-002 shrank tumors for 11. That isn't bad considering this was a heavily pretreated population.

The stock is sliding today because it looks like STRO-002 wipes out too many white blood cells to have a compelling benefit-to-risk ratio. It's still early in the study and neutropenia linked to treatment already led to the death of one patient. As a result, the company may need to move forward with a dose that isn't quite effective enough to improve patients' chance of long-term survival.

Now what

These interim trial results don't necessarily mean STRO-002 will fail to significantly reduce patients' risk of disease progression. Investors who remember Immunogen's troubles, though, aren't taking chances.

In addition to STRO-002, Sutro Biopharma is developing STRO-001, which has a completely different target. The company recently wrapped up the first stage of a proof-of-concept trial with STRO-001, but hasn't given investors a timeline for presenting efficacy data from this program.

10 stocks we like better than Sutro Biopharma Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sutro Biopharma Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.