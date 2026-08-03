Why Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Topped the Market Today

Key Points

The two companies will carry the Supernus name.

Supernus also published its latest quarterly earnings release.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) began the stock trading week on a high note, announcing a major merger alongside its latest quarterly earnings release.

Investors ultimately decided to be cautiously optimistic about these developments; after the stock rose by as much as 16%, it settled down to close 3% higher. That bettered the 1.5% gain of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

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Merger time

Supernus revealed it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with peer Indivior Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INDV). This will be undertaken in a tax-free, all-stock merger.

The two companies together will carry the Supernus name and will have a combined portfolio of 11 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs across the neurology, addiction, and psychiatry segments.

The deal is subject to approval by the investors of both Supernus and Indivior, as well as by the relevant regulatory bodies. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Separately, Supernus detailed its second-quarter performance. The healthcare company's top line expanded by 32% to just over $219 million, driven largely by new collaboration revenue from Biogen for the postpartum depression treatment Zurzuvae.

The company's costs increased significantly, though, plunging it to a headline net loss of over $58 million, or $1.01 per share. That compares unfavorably to the $22.5 million net income it posted in the same period of 2025.

On top of that, Supernus badly missed the consensus analyst bottom-line estimate of a $0.43 per share net profit. It did, however, beat the average pundit revenue forecast of $205.6 million.

125 million reasons to be bullish

Given their compatibility, Supernus and Indivior should be able to combine well, particularly given the anticipated $125 million in annual cost synergies.

Much will depend on how this is executed, however, and the market's reaction indicates some skepticism. Still, I'd view it as a potential positive for both companies, and I think the deal will ultimately prove to be a boon.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.