Why Supermicro Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are soaring on Wednesday. The company's stock gained 19.2% by 10:45 a.m. ET and had been up as much as 23.4% earlier in the day. The leap comes as the S&P 500 index gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%.

Supermicro, a key partner of Nvidia, successfully met the deadline for its delayed 2024 financials. The numbers showed strong growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Supermicro keeps its promise

The company, which provides servers to artificial intelligence data centers, reported its FY 2024 financials on Tuesday, keeping the company in compliance with the Nasdaq. Supermicro had delayed its report after a series of problems including a bombshell investigative report by a short-seller alleging misconduct in its financial reporting, the resignation of its auditor, and the delay of its annual report. The company was going to be delisted from the Nasdaq if it failed to file the report by Feb. 25.

Along with the normal year-end results, the company included a note saying it had identified factors that led to its financial reporting missteps, including information technology (IT) problems and a lack of proper segregation of staff duties. Leadership assured investors that steps were being taken to remedy the problem areas.

The numbers are strong

The on-time filing was positive enough news to send shares higher, but the fact that earnings showed strong growth amplified the gain. The company more than doubled sales from 2023 to 2024 and nearly doubled its net income. Supermicro delivered $1.15 billion in net income on $14.99 billion in revenue during 2024.

Despite the company meeting the deadline and delivering strong growth, there are still questions about Supermicro's financial controls. It's also not the first time the company has faced scrutiny for financial irregularities. I would look elsewhere for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $776,055!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.