Why Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbled This Week

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock has been a market darling over the last year. But that led to pretty high expectations heading into its most recent earnings report. While the report was solid in many ways, investors seemed to think the stock price had run too far, too fast, ahead of the report.

Supermicro stock plunged after the quarterly report and is lower for the week by about 8% as of Friday morning trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Yet shares of the provider of graphics processing unit (GPU) and storage servers have still soared by 625% over the past 12 months.

The AI supercycle

Supermicro has been riding what has become an artificial intelligence (AI) supercycle. Sales of the company's server and storage systems that are filling up quickly growing data center capacity have been soaring. In the first nine months of Supermicro's fiscal 2024 (ended March 31, 2024), sales of $9.63 billion nearly doubled from the comparable prior-year period.

Management expects that sales momentum to continue. It estimates that revenue in the current quarter will be 38% higher sequentially than the just-reported period at the midpoint of its guidance range.

But Supermicro isn't the only player in the market. Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are also in what is somewhat of a commodity business. But supply and demand dynamics can lead to supercycles in any commodity.

Based on the unrelenting demand that Nvidia has been reporting for its leading GPU platforms for AI applications, this cycle could last for quite a while longer. Supermicro is the only real pure play in the segment.

The market reaction this week has given interested investors a good opportunity to try to play that booming cycle. But it might not be for everyone. Passive investors might not react well to the inevitable continued volatility. But for those who are highly involved, hands-on investors, it could be a good time to take a position in Super Micro Computer.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $525,806!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 3, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.