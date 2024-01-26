Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Soaring Again This Week

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock has continued to post big gains this week. The company's share price was up 12.3% from last week's market close before the market opened this Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On the heels of the explosive upward quarterly guidance revisions it issued last week, Super Micro Computer's bullish momentum has continued in this week's trading. The company's share price has also gotten a lift from ASML's better-than-expected fourth-quarter report.

Super Micro Computer is showing impressive momentum

Last Friday, Super Micro Computer updated its guidance for the second quarter of its current fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31. The table below compares the company's previous targets to the new guidance ranges that it issued last week.

Metric Previous Guidance Range Updated Guidance Range Revenue $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion $3.6 billion to $3.65 billion Earnings per share $3.75 to $4.24 $4.90 to $5.05 Adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.88 $5.40 to $5.55

Super Micro stock saw explosive gains following the dramatic upward guidance revisions, and bullish sentiment has carried over to this week's trading. In addition to that catalyst, the sales and earnings beats that ASML delivered with its Q4 report also helped send the server specialist's share price higher.

ASML is the leading manufacturer of advanced lithography machines used in semiconductor fabrication, and its performance is often viewed as a bellwether for the broader chip industry. The semiconductor equipment specialist posted net income of 2 billion euros on revenue of 7.2 billion euros, beating Wall Street's target for a profit of 1.87 billion euros on sales of 6.9 billion euros.

While ASML guided for its 2024 revenue to be roughly in line with the 27.56 billion euros it recorded last year, the company is seeing some AI-related demand tailwinds. Investors are viewing that as a positive indicator for Super Micro Computer, which has been benefiting from surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services.

What comes next for Super Micro stock?

Super Micro Computer stock is already up roughly 67% in 2024. On the other hand, the company's shares don't look exorbitantly valued in the context of recent business momentum.

Trading at roughly 25 times this year's expected earnings, Super Micro stock could still have room to run above current pricing levels. The business's growth could be uneven, but AI trends could continue powering strong sales and earnings results. Investors should get more details on the performance outlook when the company publishes its fiscal Q2 results on Jan. 29.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Super Micro Computer wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.