Why Super Micro Computer Rallied This Week

What happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rallied this week, up 13.6% through Thursday trading.

This under-the-radar hardware stock was once again able to defy somewhat negative sentiment around technology companies this week -- a theme that echoes Super Micro's accomplishments throughout the year.

While Super Micro didnt reportSeptember earnings, it did issue an earnings pre-announcement on Wednesday evening that came in well ahead of prior guidance, leading to a big 10% rally on Thursday.

So what

For its September quarter, Super Micro forecasts revenue between $1.78 billion and $1.82 billion, well above the company's prior guidance of $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share are forecast to come in between $3.05 and $3.20, up from prior guidance of $2.07 to $2.32.

The company, which produces a variety of energy-efficient server platforms designed for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and edge computing, attributed the success to "customer design wins and ramping and our total IT solution value." The company's "Total IT" solution consists of turnkey server, storage, and networking hardware, along with system management and security software. This is a change from Super Micro's past, in which it mostly sold sub-systems and components for clients to customize into servers for themselves.

The new solutions appear to be resonating with customers, as is the fact that Super Micro's servers tend to be among the most energy-efficient in the market. With electricity costs spiking worldwide, Super Micro's "green computing" ethos is winning business and taking market share in spite of macroeconomic headwinds.

Now what

This isn't the first time Super Micro has pre-announced a big earnings beat this year. The company also pre-announced big beats back in July and April as well.

The company is on a hot streak, as the stock has defied the tech sector swoon and has managed a notable 74% gain this year, even as the broader Nasdaq is down 30% in that time frame.

Despite the stock's notable rise this year, it still only trades around 11.5 times trailing earnings and just five times the next quarter's projected annualized run rate. It's a notable tech stock to follow, even if the economy softens.

Management will provide more details and commentary when the company officially reports third-quarter results on Nov. 1.

10 stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Super Micro Computer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Billy Duberstein has positions in Super Micro Computer and has the following options: short February 2023 $35 puts on Super Micro Computer. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.