Why Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Could Be Worth Watching

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Super Micro Computer’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Super Micro Computer still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18.63% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Super Micro Computer today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $38.46, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Super Micro Computer’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Super Micro Computer look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Super Micro Computer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SMCI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SMCI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Super Micro Computer, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Super Micro Computer.

If you are no longer interested in Super Micro Computer, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

