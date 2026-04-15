Why Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was up +2.56% at $11.22. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.53% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $603 million, up 16.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.8 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and +39.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.96.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.