Why Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $8.29, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.07% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 14.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 575% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $525.6 million, indicating a 35.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.26% higher. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.04 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.87 for its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.