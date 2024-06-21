Why Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $3.21, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 13.98% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. On that day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $436.89 million, reflecting a 5.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion, indicating changes of +775% and +8.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so one might conclude that Super Group (SGHC) Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

