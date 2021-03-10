Why Sunrun Stock Just Popped

What happened

Shares of solar installer Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 7% in 11 a.m. EST trading Wednesday -- and if you own shares of Sunrun, you can send your thank you notes to Morgan Stanley for that.

Citing a pullback across the solar industry, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun stock to overweight today.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Calling the sell-off in solar stocks "industrywide," Morgan Stanley highlighted Sunrun stock in particular as a "compelling value" at its closing price below $54 a share yesterday -- and predicted the stock will shoot up as high as $86 within a year.

It costs utilities a lot to build power plants to generate electricity, explains Morgan Stanley, but Sunrun's cost structure is falling, creating an "economic wedge" that will favor the solar disruptor going forward. As utilities attempt to pass their high costs on to consumers, the analyst predicts we will see "surging consumer interest" in avoiding those high prices by installing individual solar systems on rooftops, and buying battery systems to store up the solar electricity the systems generate.

Now what

This story gets even better for Sunrun. Not only are consumers already economically motivated to switch to rooftop solar, but the analyst believes we will soon see Congress pass laws actually subsidizing the switch -- tax credits for rooftop systems, and even a separate "stand-alone tax credit" for solar storage, reports TheFly.com.

No wonder investors are excited.

10 stocks we like better than Sunrun

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sunrun wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.