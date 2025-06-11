Why Sunrun (RUN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Sunrun (RUN) closed the latest trading day at $8.70, indicating a -1.81% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

The stock of solar energy products distributor has fallen by 25.55% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunrun will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.2, marking a 136.36% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $554.31 million, showing a 5.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of -124.06% and +10.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.01% higher within the past month. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.