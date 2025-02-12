Why Sunrun (RUN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Sunrun (RUN) ended the recent trading session at $7.98, demonstrating a -1.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 15.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 79.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $538.42 million, up 4.23% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.97% lower within the past month. Sunrun presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.