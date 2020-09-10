Why SunPower's Stock Got Crushed on Thursday

What happened

Shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 10.7% Thursday after the company hosted an analyst day and provided updated full-year guidance. The stock closed the day down 9.1%.

Management announced that fiscal 2020 revenue is expected to be $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion, and net income will likely be $30 million to $40 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $20 million to $30 million, with megawatts (MW) recognized of 465 MW to 510 MW.

This is the first time we've gotten full-year guidance from SunPower after the spin-off of Maxeon Solar Technologies. Investors may have been disappointed that the year won't be terribly profitable, but management expects to improve its balance sheet and operations in the future. In 2021, net recourse debt is expected to be under $100 million, and net cash positive in 2022. And margins are expected to increase, which could drive better profitability next year.

Investors haven't really known what to expect from SunPower post-spin-off, so the next few quarters will give a much better indication of how the new company will perform. Investors should keep an eye on the balance sheet, but also worry about how margins are trending next year. If SunPower can lower costs and increase margins, it could be a great solar energy stock. If it can't, it'll be stuck in the rut we've seen shares in for most of the last half-decade.

