Why SunPower Stock Dropped AND Popped Today

What happened

Shares of solar energy company SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) went on a wild ride on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings. Shares fell as much as 10.2% early in the day, only to bounce back to a positive 6.9% high for the day. At 2:45 p.m. EDT shares were up a modest 3%.

So what

Quarterly revenue at SunPower was $306.4 million, gross margins were 16.3%, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was $9.3 million, or $0.05 per share, and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $19.1 million. All of the results were within the guidance range provided when fourth-quarter 2020 results were given.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management also reiterated full-year 2021 guidance for a 35% increase in revenue, and said EBITDA is still expected to triple this year from $40.1 million last year. Basically, the company is performing as planned, which made the sell-off this morning so strange.

Now what

The quarter didn't hold any major surprises, and given management's reiteration of guidance for the year, was about what investors should have expected. And the recent stimulus plan that passed could provide further upside. SunPower highlighted that expansions in federal building and school funding could provide additional growth in coming years, which is bullish for the company long-term.

The market was down on the stock early today, but I see this as a positive earnings report. And the recovery in shares indicates that investors eventually came to that conclusion as well.

10 stocks we like better than SunPower

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SunPower wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of SunPower. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.