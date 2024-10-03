Why Sunoco LP (SUN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Sunoco LP (SUN) reached $53.08, with a -0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.

The master limited partnership's stock has climbed by 1.31% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.56, showcasing a 47.12% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.97 billion, indicating a 5.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.29 per share and a revenue of $23.72 billion, indicating changes of +154.52% and +2.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.49% higher. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

