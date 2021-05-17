Why Sunnova Energy Stock Dropped 7.5% on Monday

What happened

Shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) jumped by as much as 14.3% in trading on Monday after the company announced plans for a large new debt offering, but the stock closed the trading session down 7.5%.

So what

On Monday morning, management said they plan to offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due in 2026. Initial purchasers are expected to get an option to buy another $75 million worth of the notes as well. Details about the conversion option aren't known yet and will be determined by the market in the next few days.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management said the money raised will be used to pay off outstanding debt and for other corporate purposes, including financing renewable-energy and energy-efficiency projects.

Now what

There are a couple of reasons Wall Street might not be excited about Sunnova's newest debt offering. First, the fact that the notes will be convertible into stock means that this action will dilute shareholders if the stock price rises. But the debt still needs to be paid back, so these debtholders will have upside without taking the downside risk that equity investors have.

Another concern is that Sunnova is still losing money and burning through cash. This debt offering may fill that hole for a short period of time, but the company needs to get to a profitable state. Until that happens, this solar energy stock could remain volatile.

10 stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sunnova Energy International Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.