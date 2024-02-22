Why Sunnova Energy Stock Crashed on Thursday

The bad news for American solar energy companies, and the companies that supply them, got a little bit worse on Thursday when residential solar company Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) stock tumbled 19% (through 12:45 p.m. ET) after reporting earnings last night.

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2023, analysts already weren't terribly optimistic about Sunnova's chances, forecasting an $0.18 per share loss on sales of $223.4 million. But the news was even worse than that. Sunnova reported only $194.2 million in revenue for Q4, and a loss of $1.53 per share.

Sunnova's Q4 earnings report

Sunnova CEO William Berger described Sunnova's performance as "good," but it's hard to see how he came to that conclusion. Instead of growing as analysts had expected, Sunnova's Q4 sales contracted by about 1% year over year. The company's losses, meanwhile, ballooned by 750%.

For the year, the news was a bit better -- but still not great. Sales for 2023 came in at a healthy $720.6 million, up 29% year over year. Yet Sunnova still lost money for the year -- $3.53 per share, two and a half times worse than the company's loss in 2022.

Management blamed "an increase in interest expense, higher general and administrative expense, a write off of goodwill" for the losses, and redirected investor attention to what it calls its "adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization -- a non-GAAP figure) instead. On that metric, Sunnova's earnings looked better -- $274.5 million for the year.

Is Sunnova stock a buy after its sell-off?

Continuing the theme into guidance, Sunnova said it expects to generate between $350 million and $450 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2024 -- which sounds like a good thing. The problem is that it doesn't tell investors much about how profitable the company will be under standard earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Of further concern, management insists that by the end of 2024 it will be generating "annual cash" of "between $200 million and $500 million." It's not clear, however, if this term refers to actual free cash flow. In 2023, the company had no free cash flow at all, for example, and instead burned through approximately $2.1 billion in negative free cash flow -- nearly twice the rate of cash burn in 2022.

Long story short, Sunnova thinks it had a good year in 2023, and will have an even better one in 2024. As for me, I'm not so sure.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sunnova Energy International right now?

Before you buy stock in Sunnova Energy International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sunnova Energy International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.