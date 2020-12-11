Why Sundial Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 6.7% on Friday after the cannabis company said it received approval to transfer the listing of its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

So what

The approval gives Sundial an additional 180 days to satisfy Nasdaq's compliance requirements, which include a minimum share price of $1. The transfer will go into effect on Dec. 15.

Sundial Growers' stock climbed on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

Sundial received notification from Nasdaq on May 12 that it had failed to meet its minimum bid price requirement. It was given until Dec. 28 to rectify the situation. The transfer will extend that deadline to June 26, 2021.

Sundial will regain compliance if its stock price remains above $1 for 10 consecutive business days before the new deadline. The cannabis producer said that if necessary, it would use a reverse stock split to bring its share price into the required range.

Now what

Sundial's stock price has plunged more than 90% since its initial public offering (IPO) in July 2019. The struggling cannabis grower posted a net loss of 71.4 million Canadian dollars ($55.9 million) in the third quarter.

Sundial CEO Zach George said that despite entering 2020 with a "challenged capital structure" and a "disparate business model," the company was progressing with its plan to adapt its cultivation operations and product offerings to Canada's rapidly evolving cannabis market.

"We firmly believe that the changes we've made to the business these past four months will position Sundial for future success," George said.

10 stocks we like better than Sundial Growers Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sundial Growers Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.