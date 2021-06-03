Why Sundial Growers Stock Popped Again Today

What happened

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock continued a recent bull run today. Shares popped 30% at the market open, but have since pared those gains. As of 10 a.m. EDT, shares had risen 16%, bringing the weekly gains to more than 50%. The current surge is beginning to be reminiscent of the exponential move in the stock when it was a Reddit-user favorite earlier this year.

SNDL data by YCharts

So what

While pot stocks have been moving up thanks in part to progress with legalization in the U.S. and a spate of mergers and acquisitions, the recent surge in Sundial shares is also likely due to its status as a meme stock. Retail traders are pushing a handful of favorites with high short interest as they did in late January and February. Sundial had more than 20% of its shares held short as of mid-May, according to MarketWatch.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Canadian cannabis companies are in growth mode, aiming for scale as well as preparing for potential legalization in the U.S. The merger of Tilray and Aphria created one of the largest global cannabis companies by sales. And HEXO has recently announced several acquisitions, which it believes will make it Canada's top licensed producer by recreational market share. Sundial also acquired Inner Spirit Holdings last month to expand its retail network. At the same time, U.S. states continue to pass legislation. Traditionally conservative Alabama just became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana use.

But that likely doesn't explain the nearly 20% increase in the volume of Sundial shares changing hands in the last two weeks. Eventually the meme stock craze will wane, and investors will have to solely focus on the business fundamentals. With cannabis stocks, investors hope those fundamentals will continue to improve.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Howard Smith owns shares of Tilray, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.