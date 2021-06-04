Why Sundial and AMC Stocks Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) gave back a portion of their recent gains on Friday. By the close of trading, Sundial's and AMC's stock prices were down 15.5% and 6.7%, respectively.

So what

After rocketing from $12.08 on May 21 to as high as $72.62 on June 2, AMC's shares have pulled back sharply in recent days. AMC has a legion of fans on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter. Many AMC bulls have promoted the stock in recent weeks on investing forums, such as the 10 million member WallStreetBets group on Reddit, which likely helped to drive up its price.

Sundial is another popular stock, with more than 370 million shares traded on Friday alone. Like AMC, Sundial has a large following on Reddit and other social media sites. The stock also received a boost earlier this week, when Amazon announced that it would support federal marijuana legalization efforts.

Sundial Growers and AMC Entertainment pulled back on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

However, AMC plunged on Thursday after the movie theater chain announced another share sale. It raised roughly $587.4 million, but it diluted shareholders in the process. And on Friday, Trey Collins, a YouTube host who is popular among AMC bulls, said he believed the stock was worth only about $20 to $25 per share, or roughly half its current price.

Sundial didn't have much in the way of company-specific news on Friday, but it's likely that some investors chose to take profits in the stock after its sharp gains earlier in the week.

Now what

AMC and Sundial have made significant progress in shoring up their cash reserves via multiple share offerings in recent weeks. However, the resulting dilution will weigh on their ability to generate sustainable per-share profits, which is something that has already proved challenging for both businesses in recent years.

10 stocks we like better than Sundial Growers Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sundial Growers Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso owns shares of Amazon and has the following options: long January 2023 $2,400 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.