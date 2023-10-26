News & Insights

Markets
SUI

Why Sun Communities Stock Was a Light in the Darkness Today

October 26, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

One real estate investment trust (REIT) reporting early this earnings season was Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI). The company published its third-quarter figures after market hours Wednesday, and on Thursday, happy investors rewarded it by pushing its stock price up by almost 5%. That was on a generally down day for the market, with the S&P 500 index sliding by 1.2%.

Revenue was up; core FFO was slightly down

Sun Communities earned $983 million in total revenue during the period, more than 5% higher than in the same quarter of 2022. Net income, however, was only slightly higher year over year at $163 million ($1.31 per share).

Core (i.e., adjusted) funds from operations (FFO) -- a more revealing profitability metric for REITs -- fell for the company. It slipped to $329 million ($2.57 per share) from the year-ago figure of $336 million.

On average, analysts tracking Sun Communities stock estimated the company would book only $940 million on the top line. Their collective $1.31 per share net income estimate was on the mark, though.

Rent increases are on the way

Sun Communities, which concentrates on manufactured housing, communities for recreational vehicle owners, and marinas, saw growth in all three property types. In the earnings release, the niche REIT said it anticipates this ball will keep rolling, as it expects rents will increase a respective 5.4%, 6.5%, and 5.6% in its U.S. properties.

The company did not discuss the future of its dividend in the release. It currently pays a distribution that yields 3.5%.

10 stocks we like better than Sun Communities
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sun Communities wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sun Communities. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.