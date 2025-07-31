Why Sun Communities Stock Burned So Brightly Today

Key Points Investors liked what they saw about the REIT's second quarter.

They were surely quite pleased about its raised FFO guidance.

Investors were very warm to Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) on Thursday. After the veteran real estate investment trust (REIT) published an estimates-trouncing quarter following Wednesday's market close, they piled into the stock to boost it to an over 6% price gain on the day. This crushed the S&P 500 index, which fell to close marginally lower by 0.1%.

Sunny skies in the second quarter

For its second quarter, Sun Communities' revenue rose by almost 5% year over year to hit $623.5 million. Thanks to a more than $1.4 billion gain on the sale of its Safe Harbor Marinas superyacht and marina servicing business to an affiliate of financial services giant Blackstone, the REIT's net income was a bit above $1.3 billion ($10.02 per share) against the year-ago profit of $58 million.

Core, or non-GAAP (adjusted), funds from operations (FFO), considered a truer metric of a REIT's profitability, actually fell across that one-year stretch. In the second quarter it dipped to slightly under $232 million ($1.36 per share) versus the same period of 2024's $240 million.

Sun Communities said that, with the Safe Harbor sale, it is repositioning itself as a pure-play landlord of manufactured housing and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. This shift will be overseen by incoming CEO Charles Young, who was tapped to succeed the long-serving Gary Shiffman beginning this October.

Guidance adjustments

Sun Communities also raised its core guidance, which was surely a factor behind the very bullish investor reaction to the earnings release. Management now believes the line item will amount to $6.51 to $6.67 for the entirety of 2025, up from the previous guidance range of $6.43 to $6.63.

On the flip side, the company reduced its annual per-share earnings guidance, forecasting it will net a profit of $11.34 to $11.50. That's below the preceding range of $12.62 to $12.82.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone. The Motley Fool recommends Sun Communities. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.