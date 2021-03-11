Why Sumo Logic Stock Plummeted Today

What happened

Shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) plummeted today, down by 12% as of 11:10 a.m. EST, after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. Sumo Logic also said that it would acquire DFLabs.

So what

Revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter was $54.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $52.1 million. That resulted in an adjusted net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.07 per share, which was also better than the $0.12 per share in adjusted losses that analysts were expecting. The technology company, which provides monitoring and security services to the enterprise, finished the quarter with $404.1 million in cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We continue to see customers of all sizes and maturities choose our platform to enable their cloud and digital transformations," CEO Ramin Sayar said in a statement. "We continue to expand our differentiated platform with investments in observability and security and are well positioned for success in the massive market opportunity in front of us."

Now what

Sumo Logic has agreed to acquire Italy-based DFLabs, which offers security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) software to strengthen its cloud-native SIEM solution. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (a couple quarters from now).

In terms of guidance, Sumo Logic is forecasting revenue of $53.2 million to $54.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to the $53.4 million in sales that Wall Street is currently modeling for. That should result in an adjusted net loss per share of $0.12, slightly better than the consensus estimate of an adjusted net loss per share of $0.14.

10 stocks we like better than Sumo Logic, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sumo Logic, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.