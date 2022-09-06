Why Summit Financial (SMMF) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Summit Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Moorefield, Summit Financial (SMMF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 3.02% so far this year. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.18 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.55%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.24% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.69%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 2.9% from last year. Summit Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.78%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Summit Financial's current payout ratio is 20%, meaning it paid out 20% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SMMF is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.11 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 18.44%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, SMMF presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



