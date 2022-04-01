Why Summit Financial (SMMF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Summit Financial in Focus

Summit Financial (SMMF) is headquartered in Moorefield, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -6.78% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.18 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.81%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 1.97%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.46%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 2.9% from last year. Summit Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 12.22%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Summit Financial's payout ratio is 21%, which means it paid out 21% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for SMMF for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.49 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 0.58%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SMMF presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

