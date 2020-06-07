Markets
RGR

Why Sturm, Ruger & Company Stock Gained 17.2% Last Month

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) gained 17.2% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock popped after the company reported first-quarter earnings early in the month, and it closed out the month at a 52-week high thanks in part to momentum for the broader market.

^SPX Chart

Data by YCharts.

Sturm, Ruger reported first-quarter results on May 6, delivering both sales and earnings that topped the market's expectations. Revenue climbed 8.4% year over year to $123.6 million, and earnings per share rose 17.6% to $0.87. The average analyst target had called for per-share earnings of $0.72 on sales of $116.1 million.

Ruger LCP center fire pistol Model 13705.

Image source: Sturm, Ruger & Company.

So what

Ruger has seen increased demand related to uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the tailwinds were evident in the fiscal first-quarter results released on May 6. Unit sell-through from distributors to dealers increased 37% year over year.

The company also declared a dividend of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from the per-share dividend of $0.29 it paid in the prior-year period and in line with the company's goal to keep its payout at roughly 40% of net income. Ruger had a net cash and short-term investment position totaling $187.6 million as of March 28, and management noted that strong performance in April had subsequently pushed the company's cash and short-term investment position above $200 million.

Now what

Ruger stock has gained even more ground in June, up 11.5% after just the first week of trading.

^SPX Chart

Data by YCharts.

The company doesn't usually provide forward-looking guidance, but CEO Chris Killoy indicated that it was looking at ways to increase production while still keeping long-term demand fluctuations in mind. 

Sturm, Ruger stock trades at 17 times forward earnings estimates and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

10 stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sturm, Ruger & Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular