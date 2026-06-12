Why Strategic Share Sales Can Be a Smarter Income Strategy for Retirees

Key Points

Dividends and selling shares are economically similar ways of turning investments into cash.

Retirement income planning should consider the tax implications of dividends versus capital gains, portfolio volatility, and transaction costs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirees face a key choice: focus on dividend income or sell small portions of a total‑return portfolio for cash. Explore how taxes, risk, and portfolio quality factor into this decision, then watch the video below to see which approach may fit best.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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