Markets
SSYS

Why Stratasys Stock Popped 14.9% on Tuesday

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) jumped as much as 14.9% on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares closed the day up 12.7%.

So what

Revenue for the quarter was up 22% from a year ago to $163.4 million and was the highest first quarter in six years. Stratasys reported a net loss of $20.9 million, or $0.32 per share, and adjusted net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $157.5 million and an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.

3D printing a part.

A 3D printer creating a part. Image source: Getty Images.

For the full year, management expects revenue of $685 million to $695 million with a GAAP net loss of $67 million to $74 million, or $1 to $1.11 per share. On an adjusted basis, it expects a net income of $10 million to $13 million, or $0.14 to $0.19 per share.

Now what

Business is certainly improving for Stratasys, but it's also been in a long-term decline. The fact that quarterly revenue is hitting a level the company saw six years ago shows just how long it has been since this was really a growth company.

Given the large losses, this is a company I'm staying away from, but it's an interesting recovery story. If we see manufacturing moving to a more on-demand local basis that drives demand for 3D printing, it would be compelling, but the company has to prove it can make money first.

10 stocks we like better than Stratasys
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stratasys wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSYS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular