Markets
SSYS

Why Stratasys Stock Just Dropped 11%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of 3D-printer maker Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) got walloped this morning -- down 13% in early trading before clawing their way back to something more like an 11% loss as of 10:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

The reason: earnings -- or more precisely, sales.

Stratasys posted a beat on earnings in its fiscal Q3 2019 financial results released Wednesday morning, at $0.12 per share, where Wall Street had expected only $0.11. But sales for the quarter came in light: $157.5 million, short of the consensus number of $162.1 million.  

Cartoon analysts confused by a falling stock chart

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Wall Street is interpreting this as a miss, and probably rightly so.

After all, the earnings numbers discussed above were all of the pro forma variety -- not lining up with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Actual GAAP results for the quarter were a $0.13 per share loss, and thus 13 times worse than the $0.01 per share Stratasys lost in the year-ago quarter. And free cash flow ran negative as well. All of which kind of flies in the face of interim CEO Elchanan Jaglom's assertion that the numbers "reflect a continuation of our track record of delivering earnings and profitability."  

Despite boosting its gross profit margin by 50 basis points (to 49.2%), Stratasys allowed its selling, general, and administrative expenses to balloon 20% in the face of a 3% decline in sales, pushing GAAP results deeply into the red.

Now what

Rounding out the bad news, the company guided investors to expect a full-year GAAP loss between $0.05 and $0.31 per share (although management emphasized that its pro forma result will show a profit of $0.55 to $0.70).

Whichever flavor of earnings you prefer, though, Stratasys' sales result is almost certain to disappoint. Instead of the $670 million to $700 million it had previously promised, or the $667 million Wall Street is expecting, Stratasys warned that it will now more likely end up with sales of only $640 million to $655 million for the year -- a miss by any measure.

10 stocks we like better than Stratasys
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stratasys wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stratasys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSYS

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular